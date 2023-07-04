This Map Will Tell You Which Vancouver Beaches Are Safe For Swimming
The forecast this week looks like a HOT one! But before you hit the beach, you might want to check those swimming advisories.
Luckily, there are a few handy, dandy websites with interactive maps that let you know which beaches are safe for swimming!
Vancouver Coastal Health has a great interactive map to let you know which beaches are safe:
https://www.vch.ca/en/service/public-beach-water-quality#wysiwyg--43441
So far they have issued 2 beach advisories for:
|June 29, 2023
|Sandy Beach
|Geometric mean exceedance: 212 E.coli / 100 mL
|≤ 200 E.coli / 100 mL
|July 1, 2023
|Kitsilano Point
|Repeat sample exceedance: 591 E.coli / 100 mL
|≤ 400 E.coli / 100 mL
And for other beaches here in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Health has their own interactive map!
https://www.vch.ca/en/service/public-beach-water-quality#wysiwyg--43441
Stay safe and stay cool this week!