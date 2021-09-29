iHeartRadio

Tim Hortons Sells Out of their ‘Double Double’ Apparel

TimHortons

Who would’ve thought so many people would want to be decked out in Tim Hortons swag! The coffee behemoth celebrated National Coffee Day with a limited edition apparel line cleverly named “The Drip Drop”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons)

Surprisingly stylish sweats, hoodies, t-shirts, and mugs were dropped every 20 minutes from 10am to 6pm EST. As a clever play on their promise of coffee made fresh every 20 minutes, customers only had 20 minutes to purchase each drop.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons)

Despite the time limit, Tim Hortons had no trouble completely selling out of all the gear. If you weren’t lucky enough to get your hands on the limited edition apparel, chances are you’ll be able to get it at ‘double double’ the cost on craigslist, kijiji, or facebook marketplace!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons)

Music News

