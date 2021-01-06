Want to buy a gold-plated Playstation 5? Now you can.

Caviar wants to sell you a gold-plated Playstation 5 that is unique and one of a kind....

....Because buying a regular Playstation 5 is simple enough, right? To be honest, this is probably going to cost a similar amount as a normal PS5 on Craiglist so, why not splurge? Apparently it's made of around 20 kg of gold and obviously will give you extreme bragging rights.

They are calling it "The Golden Rock' and you can see how beautiful it is below: