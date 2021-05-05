iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram

Want to Get Paid to Nap? Because This Website is Hiring Nap Reviewers

Pixabay/Napping

How would you like to get paid to sleep? Because the website eachnight.com is looking for professional nappers. Really, really.

via GIPHY

Over 30 days, "Nap Reviewers" will be required to take part in experiments testing out the best nap duration for fatigue, memory, motivation and productivity. You’ll have to answer some questions about each nap but in the end each nap reviewer will receive $1,500 dollars! WHAT!

This sounds like a dream job. Literally.

via GIPHY

And applying is pretty simple. Check out how to apply HERE.

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 871-2965


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com