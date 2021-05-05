Want to Get Paid to Nap? Because This Website is Hiring Nap Reviewers

How would you like to get paid to sleep? Because the website eachnight.com is looking for professional nappers. Really, really.

Over 30 days, "Nap Reviewers" will be required to take part in experiments testing out the best nap duration for fatigue, memory, motivation and productivity. You’ll have to answer some questions about each nap but in the end each nap reviewer will receive $1,500 dollars! WHAT!

This sounds like a dream job. Literally.





And applying is pretty simple. Check out how to apply