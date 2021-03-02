iHeartRadio

YOU Can Apply To Be on The Bachelor In Paradise Canada!

Instagra,/lastnightsgame

Have you ever watched a reality TV show and thought "WOW I would be WAAAAAY better on this show than these contestants!"

Well, now you can apply to be on the Bachelor In Paradise Canada!

Of course former Bachelor and Bachelorettes will be on the upcoming season, but in a special twist. ANYONE can apply to be on the show!

According to the application "Die-hard Canadian fans of the show, who have been avidly watching from home, will now have the chance to join an international cast of Bachelor Alumni in their quest to find The One."

via GIPHY

All you have to do to apply is fill out their questionnaire, attach a headshot & full body shot, and record a 2 minute video about why you should be on the show.

Apply HERE!

Now the question is…where will they be filming?

