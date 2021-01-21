iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram

Your Dream Job Just Opened Up: Candy Taste Tester

Pixabay/candies

Imagine a job where you get paid to eat candy all day. This might be your childhood dream job, but it’s a reality.

via GIPHY

 

Candy Funhouse, Canada's largest online candy store, is taking applications for taste testers. So for their part time positions, they’ll ship you candy, you review it and the salary STARTS at $26/hour!

 

 

According to the job description: 

  • "Candidates will follow our in-house confectionary rating system
  • A brief, two sentence description will be required for each product tested
  • These descriptions may be incorporated on our website and social media"

This is like getting paid to have an advent calendar all year long!  And better working conditions than Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.

via GIPHY

 

If you want to apply, check out the details here.

Music News