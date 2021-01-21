Your Dream Job Just Opened Up: Candy Taste Tester

Imagine a job where you get paid to eat candy all day. This might be your childhood dream job, but it’s a reality.

Candy Funhouse, Canada's largest online candy store, is taking applications for taste testers. So for their part time positions, they’ll ship you candy, you review it and the salary STARTS at $26/hour!

According to the job description:

"Candidates will follow our in-house confectionary rating system

A brief, two sentence description will be required for each product tested

These descriptions may be incorporated on our website and social media"

This is like getting paid to have an advent calendar all year long! And better working conditions than Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.

If you want to apply, check out the details here.