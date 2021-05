Billie Eilish returns to the stage with her Happier Than Ever World Tour. Catch her at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena on Thursday March 24th, 2022.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 28th, at 12pm but you can win your way in!

Listen to Virgin Mornings with Brittany & Chris featuring Bailey all week for your chance to score a pair of beat the box office tickets to the show!