Listen for Fahion Friday's on Virgin Radio Victoria every Friday for the rest of April!

Follow us on Instagram, @VirginRadioVictoria, for your chance to win $100 to spend at Hillside Shopping Centre.

Every Friday, Virgin Mornings will feature a new fashion trend, like flared jeans (I know SO 90s..). You tell us in a poll whether they are hot or not, in or out, if you would or wouldnt ware them and you'll automatically be entered to win!