The Gift of Good Food partners with 17 community centre, local First Nations, grassroot justice and newcomer support organizations to provide their most vulnerable members with a free Good Food Box every two weeks for all of 2024. This year, the fundraiser is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and in the past nine years we have raised over $850,000 and supported over $1,500 families. With your help, we can break the $1,000,000 mark in all time donations if we reach our goal of $150,000. This will support 200 families with fresh produce for the entire year.