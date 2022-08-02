Listen Anywhere

Looking for more ways to listen to 107.3 Virgin Radio? Victoria’s #1 Hit Music station is accessible across platforms so you can stay tuned-in to your favourite radio station without a radio! Here are 4 ways to listen.

1. Virgin 107.3 Website

You’re in the right place! At the bottom of the page you’ll see “Listen Live”, hit the play button and start listening to your favourite music instantly!

2. iHeart Radio App

Download the iHeart Radio App on Google Play or the App Store and take Virgin 107.3 with you wherever you go!

3. Smart Speakers

Listening to your favourite stations got even easier with voice assistance like Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Apple Home.

Google Home

You can connect to us at any time with a command such as "Hey Google, play 1-OH-7-3 Virgin Radio."

Amazon Alexa

To configure your Alexa to play 107.3 Virgin Radio, simply say: “Alexa, ENABLE 1-OH-7-3 Virgin Radio.

Then just ask Alexa to “Open 1-OH-7-3 Virgin Radio”

Apple Homepod

To connect to 107.3 Virgin Radio on your Apple Homepod, simply say "Hey Siri, play me 1-OH-7-3 Virgin Radio."