iHeartRadio
Choose your station
C
Instagram
107300
Sms*

Toy Mountain 2021

1265x500_WebBanner_Toy_Mountain21-Victoria

We are on location at Uptown Shopping Centre, building a Toy Mountain in support of CFAX Santas Anonymous! You can participate by bringing us a new unwrapped toy or cash donation.

 

Gift Ideas

If you are looking for great gift ideas to donate here are some of the the top toys of the year per each age group:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

Group Element Virgin Radio Victoria 107.3 Footer

Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (250) 386-1073

Reception Desk (250) 382-1073

Advertise With Us (250) 414-6516

Website

Instagram
107300
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com