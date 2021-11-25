Toy Mountain 2021
We are on location at Uptown Shopping Centre, building a Toy Mountain in support of CFAX Santas Anonymous! You can participate by bringing us a new unwrapped toy or cash donation.
Gift Ideas
If you are looking for great gift ideas to donate here are some of the the top toys of the year per each age group:
-
Desjardins is giving away $3M to small businesses in GoodSpark GrantsSmall businesses can receive a GoodSpark Grant for projects that support sustainable development, employment, and innovation in their local communities.
-
Decorating your house for Halloween? Add your address to this Map!Go all out decorating for the spookiest time of year? Have a 12ft Skeleton on your lawn? Then we want to know where your house is! This interactive map features homes across Greater Victoria & beyond that have been decorated for Halloween this year. Happy Hallow-looking!
-
Camper the dog Has Been Found!After several days of searching, Camper has been reunited with their family
-
Attention! Great Mother's Day Gift IdeaHave a mother in your life with a good sense of humour?
-
Look up in the sky this weekend and help a great cause!Trevor Botkin will be sitting in a 65ft basket lift above Dodd's Furniture & Mattress for 36 hours raising money for Hero Works Salvation Army fundraiser!
-
Victoria's Newest Cafe has a Salmon Latte on the MenuThe cafe’s website describes the beverage as “Frothy milk-infused wild Sockeye, steamed to perfection with a slightly smoky aroma. With over 18 grams of protein in every cup.”
-
-
Canadians will finally be able to stream Framing Britney SpearsThe controversial documentary about Britney Spears will be available on Crave starting Friday!
-
How to get rid of those pesky salt stains!The snow may be gone but those nasty salt stains are still lingering around. They're actually quite easy to get rid of and you can do it with things you already have in your kitchen!