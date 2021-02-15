A Documentary is being released about The Weeknd's Halftime Show

Nearly 100 million people around the world tuned in to watch The Weeknd on the Halftime Show stage. Get an exclusive inside look at the making of the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Performance, produced by Jesse Collins by watching The Show, a documentary directed by Nadia Hallgren. Premiering on SHOWTIME® in 2021.

Hallgren said, “We get a window into the process of a diverse team of executives and creatives working at the highest level, in front of and behind the camera. It’s fun to see these masters at work while they also uplift others. I hope this can inspire people to pursue big dreams.”

The release date for the documentary hasn't been announced yet, but if you have Crave you'll be able to watch there whenever it's released.