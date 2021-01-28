Bell Let's Talk Day - Buddy Check For Jesse

On this Bell Let's Talk Day we chat with Victoria Mom and Mental Health Support Warrior Dr Lindsay Goulet, she tells us about this wonderful program that has helped her son and many others in sport.

Check out their website for details on the programs origin and how you can get involved.

‘Buddy Check for Jesse’ is a program created in memory of Jesse Short-Gershman. Buddy Check for Jesse was developed for Coaches to deliver to their teams. It began with Jesse’s dad, Dr. Stu Gershman, wanting to help his other two boys feel supported and to make their teammates know how important mental health is.