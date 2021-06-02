Billie Eilish Surprises Fans by dropping a Brand New Song

Billie Eilish surprises fans with new song. She posted on Instagram what looks like a behind-the-scenes video from the filming of the music video. In the video, Billie is surrounded by friends like they belt out (presumably) the words of the song.

Fan reaction on social media is that the song will be the "hot girl summer" anthem for 2021. An upbeat song from Billie Eilish, is that possible?!

Guess we'll find out at 9am when the song and music video are released.

Lost Cause is the second single off Billie's upcoming album 'Happier Than Ever' which comes out July 30th.

Listen to "Lost Cause" below. What do you think of the new song?