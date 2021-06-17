iHeartRadio
Camper the dog Has Been Found!

Camper -- the dog lost after a random, violent attack on Friday night -- is finally home safe.

 

Camper was located last night (Wednesday, June 16th) by a person walking with their dog on Hollywood Crescent, as the owner's dog located Camper and brought the owner over. 

 

The owner took Camper home and called the number on her collar while officials with ROAM helped get the brown pitbull back to her family.

 

The search for Camper involved members of the local media community, VicPD officers, and many concerned Victorians.

