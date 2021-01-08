Canada's Drag Race is now Casting for Season Two

Wigs on, lipsticks out, tucks in…the hunt for Canada’s next Drag Superstar is officially on! Bell Media’s Crave confirmed today that it has ordered a second season of its hit series CANADA’S DRAG RACE, the best-performing Canadian and Crave Original Series in the platform’s history*. Casting is now open for Season 2, which is set to go into production on 10 new episodes in the coming months. CANADA’S DRAG RACE, which is available to audiences in Canada in both English and French, is produced by Blue Ant Studios in association with Crave and World of Wonder.

For Canadian drag artists looking to show off their unique brand of Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent, applications can now be submitted in English and French at www.crave.ca/canadasdragrace. All hopeful competitors must be 19 or older, and a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada.

“Crave prides itself on creating original programming that connects with audiences, and with an immensely talented and diverse cast that represented the backgrounds and personal stories of so many viewers, the inaugural season of CANADA’S DRAG RACE did just that,” said Karine Moses, Senior Vice President, Content Development & News, Bell Media. “We’re so excited to see even more of the amazing talent that Canada’s drag artists have to offer and continue to create more magic for Season 2!”

“We were delighted by the incredible talent showcased in Season 1! We’re excited and honoured to continue this celebration of creativity, love, inclusion, and awesome Canadian drag culture,” said Laura Michalchyshyn, Chief Creative Officer and Co-President, Content at Blue Ant Studios. “We couldn’t ask for better partners in Crave and World of Wonder and can’t wait to introduce audiences to more inspiring queens in Season 2.”

"We are thrilled to bring another season of CANADA’S DRAG RACE to fans, alongside Blue Ant and Crave. Audiences can look forward to even more charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent that the inspiring drag artists of the Great White North have to offer,” said Executive Producers Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, World of Wonder.

In Canada, CANADA’S DRAG RACE was the most-watched series on Crave streaming platforms during its entire 10-week run** and trended on social media platforms each week. Season 1 was available internationally on-demand in more than 160 countries on World of Wonder’s SVOD platform WOW Presents Plus (also the exclusive day-and-date home of CANADA’S DRAG RACE in the U.S.), and additionally on Logo in the U.S., BBC Three in the UK, Stan in Australia, and YES in Israel.