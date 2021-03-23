iHeartRadio
Complimentary Pictures with the Easter Bunny from Westshore Town Centre!

Capture

It's that time of year! Want a family picture with the Easter Bunny? The Westshore Town Centre has you covered!


From the Website "Digital Pics with the Easter Bunny:  Say chocolate eggies!  Our favourite rabbit can’t visit with his Westshore friends in person at the shopping centre this year, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on your annual pic!  E-mail your photo to westshorereception@quadreal.com and we’ll send you back a complimentary Easter keepsake to treasure for years to come.  One per household, please."

Click HERE for more details and to see what other fun things Westshore Town Centre is doing this year! 

