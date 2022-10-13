Decorating your house for Halloween? Add your address to this Map!

Ghosts, ghouls and goblins rejoice! Halloween is almost here and it's time to start decorating.

Do you go all out decorating for the spookiest time of year? Have a 12ft Skeleton on your lawn? Do you get creative like this house in Mill Bay did?

(Photo cred to Colin Smith Takes Pics)

If you said "yes" to any of the above questions, then we want to know where your house is!

Virgin Radio Victoria is putting together a map of the best Halloween Houses across the Southern Island. After last year's massive success, we're doing it again.

Get your bubble together and go check out some awesome Halloween displays. From Mill Bay to Oak Bay. Witches, creatures and 12ft skeletons (oh my). Check out this fully interactive map of all of the amazing Halloween decorations you can check out until October 31st*

Follow the link below to open the map. Anywhere you see a pumpkin on the map, that’s where a fun Halloween display is located!

The map is made up of entries submitted by you, so if your house isn't on the map yet, SEND US YOUR ADDRESS!

Feel free to DM us on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. Or text the radio station at 107-300 (Standard message and data rates may apply.)

Happy Halloween and Happy Hallow-looking this Spooky Season from all of us at 107.3 Virgin Radio Victoria.