How to get rid of those pesky salt stains!

Over the last couple of days my boots have been looking pretty nasty from the salt used on the sidewalks to keep us upright. The salt stains remind me of growing up in Ottawa when I had to deal with snow pretty much everyday but did you know that they're pretty simple to get rid of?

You'll need a little more than just water to get rid of those pesky salt stains.

Mix a 50/50 solution of water and vinegar, get a cloth, dip in in your solutuion and then go to town scrubbing those salt stains out!

If you're more of a visual learner, I've put together a helpful how to video featuring Ruby.