Look up in the sky this weekend and help a great cause!

Look up in the sky above Dodd's Furniture on Friday because you will see Hero Work Executive Director Trevor Botkin sitting in the basket of a 65 ft. basket lift from sunbelt rentals and he will be there for 36 hours! Trevor is fundraising for Hero Works radical renovation of the Salvation Army. Support Trevor and hero work if you can by clicking HERE. Hero work is a charity that renovates other charities. They are also looking for more volunteers, so if you are in the trades and want to donate some time they can use you! Trevor joined the show to talk about the fundraiser and also tell us how he will be going to the bathroom up there! 

 

