Love Christmas lights? This map features the best light displays around Greater Victoria

Lights, inflatables, projectors galore! From Mill Bay to Oak Bay and beyond, 107.3 Virgin Radio has put together an interactive map of the best light displays across the southern island.

Anywhere you see a Christmas tree, that’s where a fun light display is located. New this year, the map now includes other Christmas attractions around Greater Victoria. Marked by snowmen, these include things like Butchart Gardens and Lights of Wonder in Centennial Square. The map works for both desktop and mobile so you’ll be able to plan your viewing route with ease.

The map is made up of self-submitted addresses, so if you’re decorating your home for the holidays please send your address to 107.3 Virgin Radio. You can DM your address via Instagram, Facebook & Twitter. Or you can text your address to the Virgin Radio text line: 107-300. Standard messaging rates do apply. New this year, you can also submit photos of your light display to be added to the map. You can send those to Virgin Radio via social media. Maximum 3 photos per address submission.

This map will be updated until Dec. 25 so get your address in ASAP and happy light viewing!