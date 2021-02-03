Second Trailer Released for Billie Eilish's 'The World's A Little Blurry"

Billie Eilish shared a second trailer for the upcoming Apple TV + documentary The World’s A Little Blurry.

The footage shows the 17-year-old’d deep connection with her family. She’s seen recording with her brother Finneas and hiding out in her parents' bed because she is “afraid of monsters.” Another clip shows her mother wondering how “any artist of any age is doing it without a parent.”

The World’s a Little Blurry will be released in theaters and on Apple TV+ on February 26th.