The Greater Victoria Flower Count is back!
Every year each municipality across Greater Victoria is encouraged to take up the challenge and become the “Bloomingest Community” of the Greater Victoria area! All the flowers from each community will be added to the grand total.
Here are the stats from last year:
2020 “Bloomingest Community”: Saanich: 45,932,377,442 2020
Community Runner Up: Victoria: 564,585,757 2020
Winning School: Cordova Bay 2020
Total Municipal Blooms Counted: 45,932,377,422
For more information on the Greater Victoria Flower count, please visit flowercount.com