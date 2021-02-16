The Greater Victoria Flower Count is back!

Every year each municipality across Greater Victoria is encouraged to take up the challenge and become the “Bloomingest Community” of the Greater Victoria area! All the flowers from each community will be added to the grand total.

Here are the stats from last year:

2020 “Bloomingest Community”: Saanich: 45,932,377,442 2020

Community Runner Up: Victoria: 564,585,757 2020

Winning School: Cordova Bay 2020

Total Municipal Blooms Counted: 45,932,377,422

For more information on the Greater Victoria Flower count, please visit flowercount.com