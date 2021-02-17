iHeartRadio
The U13 Victoria Admirals need our help in the Good Deeds Cup!

Anna Warhurst from the team joined Virgin Mornings to tell us about the exciting opportunity for the team! They are also representing the whole of BC in the Good Deeds Cup as there is one finalist from each province. If they win it all they will received $100,000 which they will then donate to the charity of their choice which is the Children's Health Foundation of Vancouver Island. Let's get them those votes and make sure they take home the Good Deeds Cup!  Vote for the U13 Victoria Admirals now by going HERE!

 

 

