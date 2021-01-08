Victoria sets up 'Be Calm' Hotline with Soothing Sounds

Feeling stressed? A local artist is here to help.

The City of Victoria’s Artist-in-Residence Kathryn Calder is inviting those in need of calm and joy in their day to call the new a new toll free number to hear soothing sounds, songs and meditations.

Callers can choose from a rotating selection of soothing auditory experiences, including music from Canadian artists, nature, poetry, meditations and Indigenous stories, songs and even children's laughter.*

*Parents can submit their child's laughter be included in future phone line audio, at victoria.ca/be calm.....

The number to call is 1-877-2BE-CALM

victoria.ca/becalm for more information and to listen to the calming sounds available.