Your Mental Health Toolkit

Please note that this information is not to be used for diagnosis, treatment or referral services. Please contact your personal physician and/or local addiction or mental health agency for further information.

To report an emergency, call 911. To report a matter concerning public or personal safety, call 250-995-7654.

LOOKING FOR SUPPORT

Island Health offers innovative services for treatment and support for those impacted by mental health and substance use issues.

If you are experiencing a crisis or an emergency, the Vancouver Island Crisis Line , available 24/7: 1-888-494-3888.

To access services or seek referral to any of Island Health’s mental health programs and locations, visit the Mental Health and Substance Use Referral Pages.

Access telephone numbers:

Campbell River : 250-850-2620

Comox Valley : 250-331-8524

Cowichan Valley : 250-709-3040

Nanaimo : 250-739-5710

Oceanside: 250-951-9550

Port Alberni : 250-731-1311

Port Hardy : 250-902-6051

Port MacNeill : 250-956-4461

Southern Gulf Islands : 250-538-4711

Victoria : 250-519-3485

Westshore/Langford : 250-370-5799

Westcoast : 250-726-1282

For facilities that provide these services, see Mental Health and Substance use locations .

To find places providing space for safer drug use, see the Supervised Consumption locations.

LOOKING FOR SHELTER

Arbutus (PHS Community Services Society)

Phone Number: 250-360-0093

My Place (Our Place)

Phone Number: 778-265-0809

Our Place Shelter at First Metropolitan United Church

Phone Number: 250-388-7112, ext 222.

Next Steps Transitional Shelter (Victoria Cool Aid Society)

Phone Number: 250-381-2159

Rock Bay Landing (Victoria Cool Aid Society)

Phone Number: 250-383-1951

Salvation Army ARC

Phone Number: 250-384-3396

Sandy Merriman House (Victoria Cool Aid Society)

Phone Number: 250-480-1408

Victoria Women’s Transition House

Phone Number: 24/7 Transition House Crisis Line, 250-385-6611