Your Mental Health Toolkit

Please note that this information is not to be used for diagnosis, treatment or referral services. Please contact your personal physician and/or local addiction or mental health agency for further information.

CLICK HERE for Bell Let's Talk initiatives.

To report an emergency, call 911. To report a matter concerning public or personal safety, call 250-995-7654.

 

LOOKING FOR SUPPORT

Island Health offers innovative services for treatment and support for those impacted by mental health and substance use issues.

If you are experiencing a crisis or an emergency, the Vancouver Island Crisis Line, available 24/7: 1-888-494-3888.

To access services or seek referral to any of Island Health’s mental health programs and locations, visit the Mental Health and Substance Use Referral Pages.

Access telephone numbers:

Campbell River: 250-850-2620

Comox Valley: 250-331-8524

Cowichan Valley: 250-709-3040

Nanaimo: 250-739-5710

Oceanside: 250-951-9550

Port Alberni: 250-731-1311 

Port Hardy: 250-902-6051

Port MacNeill: 250-956-4461

Southern Gulf Islands: 250-538-4711

Victoria: 250-519-3485

Westshore/Langford: 250-370-5799

Westcoast: 250-726-1282

For facilities that provide these services, see Mental Health and Substance use locations

To find places providing space for safer drug use, see the Supervised Consumption locations.

 

LOOKING FOR SHELTER

Arbutus (PHS Community Services Society)

Phone Number: 250-360-0093

My Place (Our Place)

Phone Number: 778-265-0809

Our Place Shelter at First Metropolitan United Church

Phone Number: 250-388-7112, ext 222.

Next Steps Transitional Shelter (Victoria Cool Aid Society)

Phone Number: 250-381-2159

Rock Bay Landing (Victoria Cool Aid Society)

Phone Number: 250-383-1951

Salvation Army ARC

Phone Number: 250-384-3396

Sandy Merriman House (Victoria Cool Aid Society)

Phone Number: 250-480-1408

Victoria Women’s Transition House

Phone Number: 24/7 Transition House Crisis Line, 250-385-6611

 

For more information and a full list of shelters please CLICK HERE.

 

 

