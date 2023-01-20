Your Mental Health Toolkit
Please note that this information is not to be used for diagnosis, treatment or referral services. Please contact your personal physician and/or local addiction or mental health agency for further information.
To report an emergency, call 911. To report a matter concerning public or personal safety, call 250-995-7654.
LOOKING FOR SUPPORT
Island Health offers innovative services for treatment and support for those impacted by mental health and substance use issues.
If you are experiencing a crisis or an emergency, the Vancouver Island Crisis Line, available 24/7: 1-888-494-3888.
To access services or seek referral to any of Island Health’s mental health programs and locations, visit the Mental Health and Substance Use Referral Pages.
Access telephone numbers:
Campbell River: 250-850-2620
Comox Valley: 250-331-8524
Cowichan Valley: 250-709-3040
Nanaimo: 250-739-5710
Oceanside: 250-951-9550
Port Alberni: 250-731-1311
Port Hardy: 250-902-6051
Port MacNeill: 250-956-4461
Southern Gulf Islands: 250-538-4711
Victoria: 250-519-3485
Westshore/Langford: 250-370-5799
Westcoast: 250-726-1282
For facilities that provide these services, see Mental Health and Substance use locations.
To find places providing space for safer drug use, see the Supervised Consumption locations.
LOOKING FOR SHELTER
Arbutus (PHS Community Services Society)
Phone Number: 250-360-0093
My Place (Our Place)
Phone Number: 778-265-0809
Our Place Shelter at First Metropolitan United Church
Phone Number: 250-388-7112, ext 222.
Next Steps Transitional Shelter (Victoria Cool Aid Society)
Phone Number: 250-381-2159
Rock Bay Landing (Victoria Cool Aid Society)
Phone Number: 250-383-1951
Salvation Army ARC
Phone Number: 250-384-3396
Sandy Merriman House (Victoria Cool Aid Society)
Phone Number: 250-480-1408
Victoria Women’s Transition House
Phone Number: 24/7 Transition House Crisis Line, 250-385-6611
For more information and a full list of shelters please CLICK HERE.