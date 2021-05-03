Hannah & Jonny's Windsor MUST DO List

93.9 Virgin Radio is excited to welcome Jonny to the morning show with Hannah Witherbee!

They’re so excited to explore Windsor Essex and want to know which Windsor Essex To Dos are actually Windsor Essex MUST Dos! Between now and May 30th we invite you to enter below our Windsor MUST DO Bracket, listing all the things you must see and do across the city.

Each week we will be narrowing it down until we have the top 4, ultimate things to do in Windsor!

And hey... if you vote and tag along on our journey to find the must do things might have the chance to win a $50 Mcdonald's Gift Card and a Virgin Radio Mask!