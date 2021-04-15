Say it and Win
"Windsor’s New Number 1 Hit Music Station, 93.9 Virgin Radio”
You know the phrase by now… but how quick can you really say it?
Between April 19th and April 30th, we challenge you to Say it and Win!
Listen for the cue to call 519-792-6040 at 8:10am, 9:10am, 2:10pm and 4:10pm! Be caller number 9 and you’ll get a chance to say it and win…
Say the phrase “Windsor’s New Number 1 Hit Music Station, 93.9 Virgin Radio” as many times as you can in 10 seconds and you will win $100 for each time you successfully say it!
Being paid to talk… we thought that was our job?
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 8:10am ET on April 19, 2021 and closes on April 30, at 4:10pm ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada, who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. A maximum of $3,000 in cash prizes is available to be won. The minimum amount of a prize offered to a particular contestant will be $100.00. The number of prizes decreases as they are attributed during the contest period. Odds of being selected as a contestant and playing the game for a chance to win a prize will depend upon the total number of callers after each announcement on any weekday of the contest period. Odds of winning a prize once selected as a contestant will depend upon the contestant’s ability to correctly say the phrase. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at 939virginradio.ca.