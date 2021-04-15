Virgin Radio Verified
93.9 Virgin Radio wants you to head into the warmer months with a little bit of extra cash in your pocket!
Between April 19th and April 30th, show us how you’re listening weekdays to be Virgin Radio Verified and you could get PAID.
Whether you’re listening in the car during your commute, on the iHeartRadio App, at work or on your smart speaker – snap a picture tag us on Instagram (@VirginRadioWindsor), slide into our DMs or submit it below!
You could win $100 cash AND your pic could be shared on our socials!
Matt will announce a new winner each day. Make sure you show us how you listen DAILY to be Virgin Radio Verified for more chances to win!
It’s the easiest $100 you’ll ever make with 93.9 Virgin Radio.
Please note that any photo submissions may appear on the 105.3 Virgin Radio social media platforms.
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00:01am Eastern Time (ET) on April 19, 2020 and closes on April 30, 2020 at 08:00:00pm ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the nine (9) prizes is $100 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement.