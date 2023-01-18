Listen on your Smart Speaker

93.9 Virgin Radio is now available on your smart speaker!

Get more out of your smart speaker – just ask for 93.9 Virgin Radio.

How to get 93.9 Virgin Radio on Google Home



93.9 Virgin Radio is now available via Google Assistant on phones and smart speakers like Google Home.

You can connect to us at any time with a command such as "Hey Google, play 93.9 Virgin Radio."



How to get 93.9 Virgin Radio on Amazon Alexa



Listening to 93.9 Virgin Radio on your Amazon Alexa is easy!



To configure your Alexa to play 93.9 Virgin Radio, simply say: “Alexa, ENABLE 93.9 Virgin Radio.”



Then just ask Alexa to “Open 93.9 Virgin Radio”



Simple!



How to get 93.9 Virgin Radio on Apple Homepod



To connect to 93.9 Virgin Radio on your Apple Homepod, simply say "Hey Siri, play me 93.9 Virgin Radio."