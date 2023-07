As a "LaSall-ian", I am very excited about this new Craft Brewery opening their first retail location in LaSalle.

Fat Lou Brew will be at Front Road and Bouffard Road, 791 Front Road, to be exact.

They offer small-batch specialty brews, and if what the LaSalle Community Facebook Group says is correct, they will be the FIRST craft brewery in LaSalle!

Cheers to that!

xo Hannah