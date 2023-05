HOW EXCITING IS THIS?!!?!?

We are getting an authentic Coney Dog spot in Ford City, and it's opening sooner than you might think!

Ford City Coney & Ice is doing their soft-opening this June!

Take a peek at the announcement here:

They will be located at 1009 Drouillard Road, right next to another new Ford City spot - Ernie & Rusty's Handcrafted Ice Cream.

Check out their version of CONEY FRIES!

We can't wait to go check it out!

- Hannah & Jonny