Pepsi Colachup Is Coming, And You Can Get It In Detroit

Brace yourselves... A Pepsi-flavoured condiment is coming.

Stop the condiment wars, the undisputed champ is here – Pepsi Colachup. Sweet, salty, and ready to try at select baseball stadiums on July 4th. Hot dogs are #BetterWithPepsi pic.twitter.com/7YQJdoAcTW — Pepsi (@pepsi) June 27, 2023

Pepsi's Colachup is a ketchuplike consistency, but with the flavours of 'cola' we know and love.

They are marketing it specifically for hot dogs, but I wouldn't shake a stick at dipping a fry in it!

Jenny Danzi, the Senior Director at Pepsi, says that Pepsi's Colachup...

“was specifically developed to bring out the unique flavors of a hot dog. The smokiness of the hot dog, the tanginess of the ketchup, and a little bit of sweetness of the cola with some other gourmet ingredients”.

They are sampling Pepsi's Colachup at a SELECT FEW baseball parks across America on July 4th.

And guess what...??

DETROIT MADE THE LIST!

via GIPHY

You can sample Pepsi Colachup on Tuesday, July 4th, in section 139 at Comerica Park .

xoxo Hannah & Jonny