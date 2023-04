There is a new ramen spot opening in Downtown Windsor, and it might be your new post-Panache go-to!

Cheap Noods opens on Wednesday (April 26th), at 39 Chatham Street East.

According to the website, they are Windsor's only Late Night Ramen Shop - they will be open from 11pm-4am (!) Wednesdays-Saturdays.

Here is a peek at their upcoming menu!

