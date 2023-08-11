WATCH: Adam Sandler's Daughters Star In New Movie

Okay, so most of the time nepo babies' acting chops are mediocre at best.

But Adam Sandler's daughters kinda slay this, not gonna lie.

The movie stars his daughter Sunny Sandler as the lead (Stacy Freidman), and also stars another Sandler daughter, Sadie, as Ronnie Freidman.

Lydia (the opposing best friend) is played by someone non-related, however, Lydia's mom is played by Adam Sandler's WIFE, Jackie!

This movie looks so cute and I can't wait for it to come out - the Sandler girls are a talented bunch.

xo Hannah & Jonny