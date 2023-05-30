What To Do In Northern Michigan, According To VOGUE

Many Americans living in larger cities find summertime refuge by packing up and heading to the coast.

Escaping from the hustle and bustle of your 9-5 has become a hobby for some - with destinations like The Hamptons, Cape Cod, and Martha's Vineyard topping the list of weekend getaways.

Typically, when VOGUE Magazine writes a travel article, it's about an exlusive, high-end spot where you can bump elbows with the super-elite.

WELL, Northern Michigan must be on their way up, because the people at VOGUE are taking notice.

VOGUE's recent article said that Northern Michigan was an underrated summer travel destination, similar to The Hamptons, but without all the traffic, tourists, and overpriced lobster rolls.

The writer, Christine Chitnis, recommended renting a cottage on Torch Lake - a crystal clear, turquoise lake that is often voted one of the most beautiful in the world.

Northern Michigan Restaurants:

Boathouse

Mordern Bird

Hexenbelle

Northern Michigan Cafes:

The Mill in Glen Arbor

Northern Michigan Farmers Markets:

Sara Hardy Farmers Market

Northern Michigan Wineries:

Chateau Chantal

Neu Cellars

Northern Michigan Things To Do:

Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail

Canoe or Kayak Crystal River

Sleeping Bear National Dunes Lakeshore

National Cherry Festival

Interlochen Center for the Arts

Small Fishing Town of Leland

The full VOGUE article is HERE! (But it may be behind a paywall)