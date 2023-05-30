iHeartRadio
What To Do In Northern Michigan, According To VOGUE

Image courtesy of @TraverseCityTourism on Instagram

Many Americans living in larger cities find summertime refuge by packing up and heading to the coast.

Escaping from the hustle and bustle of your 9-5 has become a hobby for some - with destinations like The Hamptons, Cape Cod, and Martha's Vineyard topping the list of weekend getaways.

Typically, when VOGUE Magazine writes a travel article, it's about an exlusive, high-end spot where you can bump elbows with the super-elite. 

WELL, Northern Michigan must be on their way up, because the people at VOGUE are taking notice.

 

 

VOGUE's recent article said that Northern Michigan was an underrated summer travel destination, similar to The Hamptons, but without all the traffic, tourists, and overpriced lobster rolls.

 

 

The writer, Christine Chitnis, recommended renting a cottage on Torch Lake - a crystal clear, turquoise lake that is often voted one of the most beautiful in the world.

 

 

 

 

 

Northern Michigan Restaurants:

 

Boathouse

 

 

 

Mordern Bird

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Modern Bird (@modernbirdtc)

 

 

Hexenbelle 

 

 

 

Northern Michigan Cafes:

 

The Mill in Glen Arbor

 

 

 

Northern Michigan Farmers Markets:

 

Sara Hardy Farmers Market

 

 

 

 

Northern Michigan Wineries:

 

Chateau Chantal

 

 

 

 

Neu Cellars

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neu Cellars (@neucellars)

 

 

Northern Michigan Things To Do:

 

Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail

 

 

 

Canoe or Kayak Crystal River

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janeka (@janekatikkanen)

 

 

Sleeping Bear National Dunes Lakeshore

 

 

 

National Cherry Festival

 

 

 

Interlochen Center for the Arts

 

 

 

Small Fishing Town of Leland

 

 

 

The full VOGUE article is HERE! (But it may be behind a paywall)

