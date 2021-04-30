Hannah and Jonny
Hey, it’s Hannah and Jonny!
We’re super stoked to wake up Windsor Essex with good vibes, big laughs, and great tunes!
Can’t wait to get out and meet everybody, and enjoy all the amazing food, drinks, and good times the area has to offer...you know, once we’re all allowed to do that again!
Toxic Tuesdays
Do you have a funny, probably relatable, millennial horror story? Toxic Tuesdays are all about the embarrassing stuff you and your friends did in your 20s. Submit your story below and you just might be featured on the next Toxic Talk with Hannah!
Hannah Witherbee
Jonny Parks
