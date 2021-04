Say it ain't so!

While they were hoping to be able to go ahead with this summer's Art In The Park festivities, the Rotary Club of Windsor announced on Friday that the event will be cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

As the Art in the Park Committee has been optimistically and cautiously planning for Art in the Park 2021, this notice... Posted by Art in the Park Windsor-Essex on Friday, April 16, 2021

More details here!