Curbside All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Is Coming To LaSalle!
Be still..... My beating heart.
All-you-can-eat sushi has gone CURBSIDE in LaSalle!
Starting today, Kona Sushi's LaSalle location is offering curbside all-you-can-eat sushi. If you've ever wanted to eat an UNLIMITED amount of sushi while sitting in a parked car, now is your chance to do it.
Curbside all-you-can-eat will be by reservation-only, with five reservations available per time slot.
⠀
The daily time slots are:
- 4:00pm-5:30pm⠀
- 5:30pm-7:00pm⠀
- 7:00pm-9:30pm⠀
⠀
And additionally, Fri & Sat:
- ⠀9:30pm-11:00pm⠀
You can call the store to make a reservation (519-969-9696), or send them a DM on Instagram!