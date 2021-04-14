iHeartRadio
Curbside All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Is Coming To LaSalle!

Kona Sushi Windsor

Be still..... My beating heart.

 

All-you-can-eat sushi has gone CURBSIDE in LaSalle!

 

Starting today, Kona Sushi's LaSalle location is offering curbside all-you-can-eat sushi. If you've ever wanted to eat an UNLIMITED amount of sushi while sitting in a parked car, now is your chance to do it.

 

 

Curbside all-you-can-eat will be by reservation-only, with five reservations available per time slot.

The daily time slots are:

  • 4:00pm-5:30pm⠀
  • 5:30pm-7:00pm⠀
  • 7:00pm-9:30pm⠀


And additionally, Fri & Sat:

  • ⠀9:30pm-11:00pm⠀

 

You can call the store to make a reservation (519-969-9696), or send them a DM on Instagram!

