I'M sOrrY, how good does this Fuzzy Peach Refresher look, inspired by Justin Bieber's song Peaches?!

Here's how you order:

1) Order a venti dragonfruit refresher, with NO water and NO inclusions.

2) Ask for it to be made with half peach juice, two pumps of vanilla syrup, and light coconut milk.

3) Enjoy!

Ps) It is likely enjoyed to its fullest potential by listening to his song Peaches at the same time.

