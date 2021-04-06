iHeartRadio
How To Order The Justin Bieber "Fuzzy Peach Refresher" At Starbucks

Fuzzy Peach Refresher - Starbucks

I'M sOrrY, how good does this Fuzzy Peach Refresher look, inspired by Justin Bieber's song Peaches?!

 

 

Here's how you order:

1) Order a venti dragonfruit refresher, with NO water and NO inclusions.

2) Ask for it to be made with half peach juice, two pumps of vanilla syrup, and light coconut milk.

3) Enjoy!

 

Ps) It is likely enjoyed to its fullest potential by listening to his song Peaches at the same time.

 

 

We want to help celebrate the release of Justin Bieber's new album Justice, so we're setting you up with some Justin Bieber swag.

Enter HERE for your chance to win a Justin Bieber Prize Pack! Winner will be contacted Friday, April 9th! 

