LISTEN: Olivia Rodrigo's New Song 'good 4 u' Olivia Rodrigo dropped a brand new track today, called "good 4 u", and I'm obsessed. She says she's performing it this weekend as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live! Jonny thinks it sounds like Paramore! THOUGHTS?!?!? xx Hannah & Jonny This Candle Smells Like A Warm Office Printer Do you miss the office so much, you'd buy a candle scented like the office printer?! The new Eau D'Office candle line has you covered! Art In The Park Has Been Cancelled For Summer 2021 The Rotary Club of Windsor announced on Friday that this summer's Art In The Park festival will be cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions. NEW Local Bakery Coming To Amherstburg Looks Boujee AF Independently-owned bakery "The Panetteria" is opening in downtown Amherstburg in Summer 2021! Music News LISTEN: Hunter Metts Debuts '20,000 Kisses' WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Shares 'Good 4 U' What Happened May 14th In Pop Music History Ally Brooke 'Didn't Love' Her Time In Fifth Harmony Anne-Marie, Niall Horan Share 'Our Song' Release Date Flo Rida Sues Beverage Company Over Royalties The Tragically Hip To Perform With Feist At JUNO Awards Jack Harlow Speaks Up After His DJ Charged With Murder What Happened May 13th In Pop Music History