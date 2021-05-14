iHeartRadio
LISTEN: Olivia Rodrigo's New Song 'good 4 u'

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo dropped a brand new track today, called "good 4 u", and I'm obsessed.

 

 

She says she's performing it this weekend as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live!

 

Jonny thinks it sounds like Paramore!

 

 

THOUGHTS?!?!?

 

xx Hannah & Jonny

