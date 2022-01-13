Lockdown-Friendly Things To Do In Windsor-Essex

Theydies and Gentlethems, this is Lockdown No. 5.

Indoor dining, museums, art galleries, and movie theatres have all been on this lockdown's chopping block.

It's hard to find things to do in our community that are low-risk and fun! If you're going a little stir-crazy like us, check out one of these COVID-friendly activites in Windsor-Essex.

Things We Can Do In Windsor-Essex In Lockdown

Bright Lights Windsor has been extended until January 16th! (Details HERE)

LaSalle's Holiday Lights Heritage Nights has been extended until January 23rd. (Details HERE)

The River Lights Winter Festival in Amherstburg has been extended until January 31st. (Details HERE)

Charles Clark Square has public skating from now until at least January 26th, 7 days/week, between 8am and 11pm. You DO need to reserve your spot before you go, which you can do HERE.

Outdoor Dining at Local Restaurants:

Many local restaurants are still doing outdoor dining by using their heated patios! Here is a list of places we know are participating in outdoor dining.

- Sandwich Brewing Co.

- Milos Greek Grill

- Bull & Barrell

- India 47

- GL Heritage Brewing Company



If you have a local restaurant participating in outdoor dining that isn't on this list, we'd love to add it! Shoot me an email, hannah.witherbee@bellmedia.ca .

Schedule a Local Concert, Right On Your Front Lawn

Phog Lounge's Gravy Train is BACK and better than ever.They've teamed up with Grand Cantina & Craft Heads Brewing Company this Saturday, January 15th, to schedule nine different spots from 11am until 8pm.

Local artist Mark Calcott will come to your backyard and play a three-song set, PLUS DIY taco bar delivery from Grand Cantina and a 6-pack of Craft Heads beer!

Cost is $65 and can be reserved by emailing phoglounge@gmail.com.

Catch Hannah Witherbee & Jonny Parks discussing all these and more on the Legally Blunt Podcast episode HERE!

AND you can listen to Hannah & Jonny every weekday morning LIVE from the legendary CKLW building on Oullette: 5:30a-10a.

xoxo,

Hannah

&

Jonny