NEW Local Bakery Coming To Amherstburg Looks Boujee AF

The Panetteria Bakery Amherstburg

Yesterday it was curbside all-you-can-eat sushi, today it is a boujee new bakery.

 

A new, independently-owned bakery will be opening in downtown Amherstburg this summer - and it looks BOUJEE with a capital B.

 

 

The Panetteria will be located at 248 Ramsay Street in Amherstburg.

 

Check out this great story about the owners, Richard and Colleen Peddie, done by the Windsor Star.

 

Cannot wait to peep their menu and go check it out!! 

 

xx Hannah
@hannahwitherbee
@hannahwitherbee

