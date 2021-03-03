Two NEW Drinks Just Came To Starbucks Canada

As your resident basic, I am obligated to fill you in on ALL the latest Starbucks news.

There are TWO ~NEW~ drinks that just launched yesterday (March 2nd) at Starbucks in Canada, and they are getting amazing reviews!

The drinks are...

- Iced Brown Sugar Oat Shaken Espresso

- Brown Sugar Oat Americano

Now, since I don't believe everything I read on the internet, I *did* call a Starbucks location in Windsor this morning to ask if they were serving them, and the answer is YES! Dairy-free people rejoice.