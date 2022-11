Hannah & Jonny speak with Lorraine Goddard, the CEO of United Way Centraide Windsor-Essex County, about their upcoming “75 Hours For 75 Years of United Way” fundraiser!

The giving begins on Giving Tuesday, Tues, Nov 29th, at 9am and runs until Fri, Dec 2nd at 12pm!

You can donate at www.weareunited.com or by calling 519-259-6147.