Happy Justin Bieber Album Day! JB's new album Justice just dropped last night, along with the music video for one of the songs featured on the album - PEACHES! (ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

Take a look!

What do you think? Have you listened to the album yet?

This song was definitely my favourite. He also performed it during his NPR Tiny Desk Concert earlier this week.

(Start at 3:30 for that)

xo Hannah