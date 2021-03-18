iHeartRadio
WATCH: Second Trailer For Disney's Live-Action CRUELLA Looks Amazing!

CRUELLA

There is a new trailer for Disney's live-action CRUELLA movie starring Emma Stone, and it looks JUST as good as the first. 

 

 

 

CRUELLA is coming out on May 26th, 2021. I can't wait! 

 

Hannah

