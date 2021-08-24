Help Manitoba Teachers by Clearing Their Lists!

We want to help out Manitoba teachers as they prepare for the upcoming school year because for some teachers, getting the proper reading material for their students can be difficult. So to fill classroom libraries with diverse books so all students feel represented in the books available will need a bit of help. So my teacher friend Ms. Booth has created a #ClearTheListManitoba list as a one-stop place for Manitoba teachers to create a wishlist for what their schools/libraries need for their upcoming year while other Manitobans that want to help out can purchase items off of their wishlist!

If you want to help clear the list for a Manitoba teacher or even at least pay for one thing that they need for the school year, follow the link here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Q9-prn_6nkGcNAh7eyBnTR0zhyx8mg-y4S_3aqWPT_M/htmlview

If you ARE a Manitoba teacher that wants to add their Amazon wishlist for others to see. follow the link here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScGl5wl8WNFwa6mX_Fq_klymBMSK_fE28zC-l0d-erJxDzaOg/viewform

- Tyler

More details of #ClearTheListManitoba can be found below!