The Batman Trailer and First Look at Black Adam Are Here!

DC Fandome released a whole bunch of trailers and sneak peeks at their upcoming shows and movies that they have on the horizon with various superheroes/supervillains being revealed. A couple of the most highly profiled ones are the new Batman movie with Robert Pattinson which we got our first full trailer for over the weekend. As well, we got the first actual look at Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as Black Adam in his upcoming movie. Check both out here!