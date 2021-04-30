Box of Billie
Win a box of Billie Eilish merch including a reservation for Billie’s upcoming new album, ‘Happier Than Ever’ and 2 Billie Eilish action figures from Playmates, including clothing and accessories as seen in the music videos for “bad guy” and “all the good girls go to hell”. Each figure is fully-poseable and comes in an eco-friendly diorama display box with stand.
Three prize winners will be selected to receive all of the above on Monday, May 17th.
‘Happier Than Ever’ drops July 30th courtesy of Universal Music Canada.
LEGALS for the ‘BOX OF BILLIE’ Contest
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) on April 30, 2021 and closes on May 16, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Open to legal residents of Manitoba who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each prize is $85.00 CAD. Odds of winning a prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period. Complete contest rules and entry available at www.1031virginradio.ca.